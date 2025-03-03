IFP Advisors Inc Buys 271 Shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Free Report) by 28.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,233 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 271 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Universal Health Services were worth $222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Universal Health Services by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 54,105 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $9,721,000 after buying an additional 9,946 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC boosted its stake in Universal Health Services by 255.3% during the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 6,345 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after buying an additional 4,559 shares during the period. Abacus Planning Group Inc. boosted its stake in Universal Health Services by 175.6% during the fourth quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 2,792 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $501,000 after buying an additional 1,779 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in Universal Health Services by 86.4% during the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 21,047 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $4,820,000 after buying an additional 9,755 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Universal Health Services by 0.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,197,537 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $274,248,000 after buying an additional 10,578 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.05% of the company’s stock.

UHS stock opened at $175.07 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.55 billion, a PE ratio of 11.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.30. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $152.68 and a 12-month high of $243.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $184.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $204.80.

Universal Health Services ( NYSE:UHS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The health services provider reported $4.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.21 by $0.71. The firm had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 6.66%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 15.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 3rd. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.75%.

In related news, Director Maria Ruderman Singer sold 1,614 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.15, for a total value of $308,516.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,123,770.85. This trade represents a 21.54 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald raised Universal Health Services from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Universal Health Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $228.00 to $198.00 in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Universal Health Services in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $223.00 price target for the company. Barclays dropped their price target on Universal Health Services from $271.00 to $249.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their price target on Universal Health Services from $275.00 to $251.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Universal Health Services has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $228.77.

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. It operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. The company's hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

