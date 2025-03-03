Handelsbanken Fonder AB Grows Stock Holdings in Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in shares of Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP – Free Report) by 40.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Trupanion were worth $400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRUP. FMR LLC lifted its position in Trupanion by 55,963.7% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,172,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170,202 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in Trupanion by 26.6% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 701,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,806,000 after purchasing an additional 147,341 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Trupanion by 4.4% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,393,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $142,475,000 after purchasing an additional 142,156 shares during the period. DF Dent & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Trupanion by 27.8% in the third quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 367,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,443,000 after purchasing an additional 80,014 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in Trupanion by 259.2% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 65,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,750,000 after purchasing an additional 47,262 shares during the period.

Get Trupanion alerts:

Trupanion Price Performance

TRUP stock opened at $34.54 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $45.87 and a 200-day moving average of $47.89. Trupanion, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.69 and a 12-month high of $57.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -150.17, a PEG ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 1.60.

Insider Buying and Selling

Trupanion ( NASDAQ:TRUP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.02). Trupanion had a negative return on equity of 3.08% and a negative net margin of 0.75%. The company had revenue of $337.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $335.41 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Trupanion, Inc. will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Fawwad Qureshi sold 1,373 shares of Trupanion stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.22, for a total transaction of $46,984.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,416 shares in the company, valued at $82,675.52. The trade was a 36.24 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on TRUP. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Trupanion from $44.00 to $41.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Trupanion from $57.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Trupanion has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.60.

View Our Latest Research Report on TRUP

Trupanion Profile

(Free Report)

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on a monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, Continental Europe, and Australia. The company operates in two segments, Subscription Business and Other Business. It serves pet owners and veterinarians.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRUP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Trupanion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trupanion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.