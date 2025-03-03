GRP.U FY2025 EPS Estimate Lowered by National Bank Financial

Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple (NYSE:GRP.U – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial reduced their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, February 27th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Kornack now forecasts that the company will earn $4.09 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $4.11. The consensus estimate for Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple’s current full-year earnings is $3.81 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple’s FY2026 earnings at $4.40 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th.

Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple Stock Performance

NYSE GRP.U opened at $45.84 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion and a PE ratio of 12.80. Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple has a 1 year low of $45.45 and a 1 year high of $65.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a $0.1997 dividend. This is a positive change from Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.23%. Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.85%.

Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple Company Profile

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust is engaged in the ownership and management of predominantly industrial properties in Canada, the United States, Mexico and Europe. The Company owns and manages rental income properties. Its services include sourcing and real estate acquisition, site development, assisting with government approvals and re-zoning to specific uses, build-to-suit construction, property renovation, project management and long-term leasing.

