FY2025 EPS Estimates for Immunovant Cut by Zacks Research

Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT – Free Report) – Zacks Research lowered their FY2025 EPS estimates for shares of Immunovant in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 26th. Zacks Research analyst E. Bagri now expects that the company will post earnings of ($2.82) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($2.78). The consensus estimate for Immunovant’s current full-year earnings is ($2.69) per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Immunovant’s Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.72) EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at ($0.86) EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at ($0.82) EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at ($0.89) EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at ($0.91) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($3.57) EPS.

Get Immunovant alerts:

Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by ($0.08).

IMVT has been the subject of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Immunovant from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Bank of America cut their price target on Immunovant from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Immunovant to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Wolfe Research lowered Immunovant from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target on shares of Immunovant in a research note on Friday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Immunovant presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.90.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Immunovant

Immunovant Stock Up 1.7 %

NASDAQ IMVT opened at $20.60 on Monday. Immunovant has a 52 week low of $19.07 and a 52 week high of $38.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.86 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.90.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Immunovant news, CFO Eva Renee Barnett sold 4,105 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.10, for a total value of $98,930.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 327,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,882,242.40. This trade represents a 1.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Peter Salzmann sold 5,105 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.10, for a total value of $123,030.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 972,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,449,107.20. This represents a 0.52 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 27,510 shares of company stock valued at $656,886. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of Immunovant by 46.2% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Immunovant by 21.4% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 5,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 934 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Immunovant by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 80,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,005,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Immunovant by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 100,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,497,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of Immunovant by 73.8% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228 shares during the last quarter. 47.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Immunovant

(Get Free Report)

Immunovant, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops batoclimab, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody that target the neonatal fragment crystallizable receptor for the treatment of myasthenia gravis, thyroid eye disease, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, and Graves diseases, as well as warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Immunovant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immunovant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.