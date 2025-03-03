FY2025 EPS Estimates for Colabor Group Decreased by Analyst

Colabor Group Inc. (TSE:GCL – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Cormark reduced their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of Colabor Group in a report released on Thursday, February 27th. Cormark analyst K. Mcphee now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.12 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.14. The consensus estimate for Colabor Group’s current full-year earnings is $0.02 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Colabor Group’s FY2027 earnings at $0.25 EPS.

Separately, Desjardins increased their price target on shares of Colabor Group from C$1.85 to C$2.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th.

Shares of GCL stock opened at C$1.07 on Monday. Colabor Group has a 52-week low of C$0.79 and a 52-week high of C$1.52. The stock has a market cap of C$105.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.63, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$0.90 and its 200-day moving average is C$1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 153.61, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.62.

Colabor Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in Canada. It operates in two segments, Distribution and Wholesale. The Distribution segment offers frozen products, dry staples, dairy products, meat, seafood, fruits and vegetables, disposables, and sanitation products, as well as fish products.

