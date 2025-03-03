Fuel Tech (FTEK) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK – Get Free Report) will likely be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, March 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.03) per share and revenue of $5.63 million for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Fuel Tech Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of Fuel Tech stock opened at $0.99 on Monday. Fuel Tech has a 12-month low of $0.91 and a 12-month high of $1.34. The stock has a market cap of $30.40 million, a PE ratio of -49.50 and a beta of 4.07. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.02.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fuel Tech in a research report on Sunday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Fuel Tech Company Profile

Fuel Tech, Inc provides boiler optimization, efficiency improvement, and air pollution reduction and control solutions to utility and industrial customers worldwide. The company operates through Air Pollution Control Technology and FUEL CHEM Technology segments. The Air Pollution Control Technology segment offers technologies to reduce nitrogen oxide (NOx) emissions in flue gas from boilers, incinerators, furnaces, and other stationary combustion sources; NOxOUT and HERT selective non-catalytic reduction systems; selective catalytic reduction systems comprising ammonia injection grid, and graduated straightening grid systems; I-NOx systems; ESP Processes and Services; ULTRA technology; and flue gas conditioning systems.

