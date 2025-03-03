Financial Contrast: Green Thumb Industries (OTC:GTBIF) versus S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW)

Green Thumb Industries (OTC:GTBIF – Get Free Report) and S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, earnings, risk and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Green Thumb Industries and S&W Seed”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Green Thumb Industries alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Green Thumb Industries $1.05 billion 1.40 $36.27 million $0.30 23.17 S&W Seed $54.81 million 0.32 -$30.03 million ($15.61) -0.52

Green Thumb Industries has higher revenue and earnings than S&W Seed. S&W Seed is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Green Thumb Industries, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Green Thumb Industries 0 0 0 3 4.00 S&W Seed 0 0 1 0 3.00

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Green Thumb Industries and S&W Seed, as reported by MarketBeat.

S&W Seed has a consensus price target of $35.00, indicating a potential upside of 329.45%. Given S&W Seed’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe S&W Seed is more favorable than Green Thumb Industries.

Profitability

This table compares Green Thumb Industries and S&W Seed’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Green Thumb Industries 5.68% 3.65% 2.52% S&W Seed -76.30% -51.47% -18.21%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.1% of Green Thumb Industries shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 61.7% of S&W Seed shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.4% of Green Thumb Industries shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.4% of S&W Seed shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Green Thumb Industries has a beta of 1.31, meaning that its share price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, S&W Seed has a beta of 1.55, meaning that its share price is 55% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Green Thumb Industries beats S&W Seed on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Green Thumb Industries

(Get Free Report)

Green Thumb Industries Inc. manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells of cannabis products for medical and adult-use in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail and Consumer Packaged Goods. The company offers cannabis flower; processed and packaged products, including pre-rolls, concentrates, vapes, capsules, tinctures, edibles, topicals, and other cannabis-related products under the &Shine, Beboe, Dogwalkers, Doctor Solomon’s, Good Green, incredibles, and RHYTHM brands. It distributes its products primarily to third-party retail customers and sells finished products directly to consumers in its own retail stores, as well as direct-to consumer delivery channel. Green Thumb Industries Inc. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

About S&W Seed

(Get Free Report)

S&W Seed Co. engages in the breeding, production, and sale of stevia and alfalfa seeds. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Longmont, CO.

Receive News & Ratings for Green Thumb Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Thumb Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.