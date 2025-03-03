Federal Signal Q2 EPS Forecast Boosted by Seaport Res Ptn

Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS – Free Report) – Research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn increased their Q2 2025 EPS estimates for Federal Signal in a note issued to investors on Thursday, February 27th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst W. Liptak now anticipates that the conglomerate will earn $1.04 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.02. The consensus estimate for Federal Signal’s current full-year earnings is $3.34 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Federal Signal’s Q1 2026 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $1.20 EPS and Q4 2026 earnings at $1.17 EPS.

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87. Federal Signal had a net margin of 11.57% and a return on equity of 18.46%. The company had revenue of $472.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $481.90 million.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on FSS. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Federal Signal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Federal Signal from $94.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Federal Signal in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th.

Federal Signal Price Performance

FSS stock opened at $81.03 on Monday. Federal Signal has a 1 year low of $76.85 and a 1 year high of $102.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $94.93 and a 200 day moving average of $92.70. The company has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.49, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Federal Signal

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Federal Signal by 338.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 145,188 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $13,569,000 after buying an additional 112,092 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank grew its holdings in shares of Federal Signal by 520.7% during the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 17,751 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,640,000 after buying an additional 14,891 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Federal Signal by 4.3% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 769,047 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $71,875,000 after buying an additional 31,517 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Federal Signal by 4,025.9% during the third quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 18,608 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,739,000 after buying an additional 18,157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its holdings in shares of Federal Signal by 17.6% during the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 152,430 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $14,246,000 after buying an additional 22,821 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.73% of the company’s stock.

Federal Signal Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This is a boost from Federal Signal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Federal Signal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.95%.

Federal Signal Company Profile

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment is involved in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaners, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.

Further Reading

