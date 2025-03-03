Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) vs. Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN) Head to Head Review

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Free Report) and Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and earnings.

Volatility & Risk

Federal Realty Investment Trust has a beta of 1.24, meaning that its share price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Summit Hotel Properties has a beta of 2.02, meaning that its share price is 102% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Federal Realty Investment Trust and Summit Hotel Properties, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Federal Realty Investment Trust 0 2 11 0 2.85 Summit Hotel Properties 0 0 0 0 0.00

Dividends

Federal Realty Investment Trust presently has a consensus price target of $121.85, suggesting a potential upside of 15.46%. Given Federal Realty Investment Trust’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Federal Realty Investment Trust is more favorable than Summit Hotel Properties.

Federal Realty Investment Trust pays an annual dividend of $4.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.2%. Summit Hotel Properties pays an annual dividend of $0.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.9%. Federal Realty Investment Trust pays out 128.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Summit Hotel Properties pays out 177.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Federal Realty Investment Trust has raised its dividend for 58 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares Federal Realty Investment Trust and Summit Hotel Properties’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Federal Realty Investment Trust 24.38% 9.89% 3.48% Summit Hotel Properties 3.41% 1.87% 0.86%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

93.9% of Federal Realty Investment Trust shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 96.5% of Summit Hotel Properties shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Federal Realty Investment Trust shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.4% of Summit Hotel Properties shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Federal Realty Investment Trust and Summit Hotel Properties”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Federal Realty Investment Trust $1.20 billion 7.52 $295.21 million $3.43 30.77 Summit Hotel Properties $731.78 million 0.96 -$12.11 million $0.18 35.97

Federal Realty Investment Trust has higher revenue and earnings than Summit Hotel Properties. Federal Realty Investment Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Summit Hotel Properties, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Federal Realty Investment Trust beats Summit Hotel Properties on 12 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Federal Realty Investment Trust

Federal Realty Investment Trust is an equity real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of ownership, management, and redevelopment of retail and mixed-use properties located primarily in communities where demand exceeds supply in strategically selected metropolitan markets. The company was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in North Bethesda, MD.

About Summit Hotel Properties

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. is a publicly traded real estate investment trust focused on owning premium-branded lodging properties with efficient operating models primarily in the upscale segment of the lodging industry. As of November 1, 2023, the Company’s portfolio consisted of 101 assets, 57 of which are wholly owned, with a total of 15,035 guestrooms located in 24 states.

