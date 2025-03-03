Evolus (EOLS) Projected to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS – Get Free Report) is expected to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, March 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.02 per share and revenue of $79.01 million for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Evolus Stock Performance

NASDAQ EOLS opened at $14.59 on Monday. Evolus has a 1-year low of $9.25 and a 1-year high of $17.82. The company has a market capitalization of $923.85 million, a P/E ratio of -16.03 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.58, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 2.23.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on EOLS. Barclays lifted their price objective on Evolus from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Evolus in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Evolus in a report on Tuesday, January 21st.

Evolus Company Profile

Evolus, Inc, a performance beauty company, focuses on delivering products in the cash-pay aesthetic market in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers Jeuveau, a proprietary 900 kilodalton purified botulinum toxin type A formulation for the temporary improvement in the appearance of moderate to severe glabellar lines in adults.

