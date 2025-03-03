DLocal’s (DLO) Equal Weight Rating Reaffirmed at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reaffirmed their equal weight rating on shares of DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO – Free Report) in a report published on Friday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has a $10.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $11.00.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of DLocal from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of DLocal from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of DLocal from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of DLocal from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.06.

DLocal Price Performance

Shares of DLO opened at $9.56 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of 23.90, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.28 and its 200-day moving average is $10.42. DLocal has a fifty-two week low of $6.57 and a fifty-two week high of $18.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.15. The company had revenue of $204.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.98 million. DLocal had a net margin of 16.35% and a return on equity of 32.59%. Equities analysts forecast that DLocal will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of DLocal

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DLO. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in DLocal by 398.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,797 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management grew its position in DLocal by 265,600.0% in the 4th quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 2,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,656 shares during the period. Parvin Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in DLocal in the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in DLocal in the 4th quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in DLocal in the 3rd quarter valued at $109,000. Institutional investors own 90.13% of the company’s stock.

DLocal Company Profile

DLocal Limited operates a payment processing platform worldwide. The company offers pay-in solution which the business and get paid for their products and services through various payment methods, including international and local cards, online bank transfers and direct debit, cash, and alternative payment methods.

