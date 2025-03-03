Diamond Hill Investment Group (NASDAQ:DHIL) Lowered to “Buy” Rating by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group (NASDAQ:DHIL – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning.

Diamond Hill Investment Group Stock Performance

Diamond Hill Investment Group stock opened at $146.14 on Friday. Diamond Hill Investment Group has a fifty-two week low of $135.44 and a fifty-two week high of $173.25. The company has a market capitalization of $397.94 million, a P/E ratio of 8.28 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $149.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $156.02.

Diamond Hill Investment Group (NASDAQ:DHIL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The asset manager reported $3.66 earnings per share for the quarter. Diamond Hill Investment Group had a return on equity of 20.00% and a net margin of 33.88%. The business had revenue of $39.12 million during the quarter.

Diamond Hill Investment Group Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Diamond Hill Investment Group

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be issued a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 10th. Diamond Hill Investment Group’s payout ratio is currently 38.39%.

In related news, Director Richard Scott Cooley acquired 1,000 shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $152.25 per share, with a total value of $152,250.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,429,170.75. The trade was a 11.92 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Diamond Hill Investment Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHIL. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 166,746 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $26,948,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 79,638 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $12,352,000 after buying an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 74,475 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $11,554,000 after buying an additional 1,495 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group by 28.7% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 41,527 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,441,000 after buying an additional 9,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group by 35.7% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 28,777 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,463,000 after buying an additional 7,569 shares in the last quarter. 65.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Diamond Hill Investment Group Company Profile

Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, Diamond Hill Capital Management, Inc, provides investment advisory and fund administration services in the United States. It offers investment advisory and related services to clients through pooled vehicles, such as private fund; separately managed accounts; collective investment trusts; and other pooled vehicles, including sub-advised funds and model delivery programs.

