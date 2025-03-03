DA Davidson Decreases Earnings Estimates for Photronics

Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson reduced their FY2025 earnings estimates for Photronics in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, February 27th. DA Davidson analyst T. Diffely now expects that the semiconductor company will post earnings of $2.00 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.30. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Photronics’ current full-year earnings is $2.30 per share.

Get Photronics alerts:

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.05. Photronics had a net margin of 15.07% and a return on equity of 9.10%. The business had revenue of $212.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share.

Photronics Stock Up 1.2 %

Insider Transactions at Photronics

Shares of Photronics stock opened at $20.84 on Monday. Photronics has a 52-week low of $20.25 and a 52-week high of $31.60. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.86. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.97 and a beta of 1.37.

In other Photronics news, Director Walter M. Fiederowicz sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.01, for a total transaction of $240,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,200,500. This represents a 16.67 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Christopher J. Progler sold 63,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.85, for a total transaction of $1,565,550.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 219,166 shares in the company, valued at $5,446,275.10. The trade was a 22.33 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 199,000 shares of company stock worth $4,878,810 over the last ninety days. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Photronics by 216.5% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,114 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 762 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Photronics by 137.2% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,212 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Photronics by 65.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,434 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in Photronics during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Photronics by 65.6% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,283 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 904 shares in the last quarter. 88.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Photronics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Photronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of photomask products and services in the United States, Taiwan, China, Korea, Europe, and internationally. It offers photomasks that are used in the manufacture of integrated circuits and flat panel displays (FPDs); and to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers, and FDP substrates.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Photronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Photronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.