Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday morning.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Corcept Therapeutics from $78.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Corcept Therapeutics from $67.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.75.

Shares of NASDAQ CORT opened at $60.58 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.08 and a beta of 0.58. Corcept Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $20.84 and a 52-week high of $75.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 3.70. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $59.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.52.

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The biotechnology company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $181.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.12 million. Corcept Therapeutics had a net margin of 22.35% and a return on equity of 24.54%. Equities analysts forecast that Corcept Therapeutics will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Sean Maduck sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.39, for a total value of $1,007,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 85,318 shares in the company, valued at $4,299,174.02. This represents a 18.99 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel N. Swisher, Jr. sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.46, for a total transaction of $130,812.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 26,600 shares of company stock worth $1,399,576. 20.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, USA Financial Formulas purchased a new position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Institutional investors own 93.61% of the company’s stock.

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated engages in discovery and development of drugs for the treatment of severe endocrinologic, oncologic, metabolic, and neurologic disorders in the United States. It offers Korlym tablets medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous cushing's syndrome; and who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery.

