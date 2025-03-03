CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of CommScope in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised CommScope from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered CommScope from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Raymond James lowered CommScope from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CommScope currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.00.

Shares of NASDAQ COMM opened at $6.35 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.90. CommScope has a 1-year low of $0.86 and a 1-year high of $7.19. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.32.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of COMM. Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of CommScope in the third quarter valued at about $73,000. Belvedere Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of CommScope in the third quarter valued at about $68,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CommScope in the third quarter valued at about $76,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of CommScope in the third quarter valued at about $352,000. Finally, Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CommScope in the third quarter valued at about $416,000. 88.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications, data center, and entertainment networks worldwide. The company operates through Connectivity and Cable Solutions (CCS); Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN); Networking, Intelligent Cellular and Security Solutions (NICS), and Access Network Solutions (ANS) segments.

