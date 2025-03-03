Central Puerto (CEPU) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Central Puerto (NYSE:CEPU – Get Free Report) will likely be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, March 10th. Analysts expect Central Puerto to post earnings of $0.03 per share and revenue of $187.32 billion for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Central Puerto Stock Up 1.9 %
CEPU opened at $11.89 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 1.18. Central Puerto has a one year low of $7.07 and a one year high of $16.60. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.13.
Central Puerto Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th were given a $0.3954 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 29th. This is a boost from Central Puerto’s previous — dividend of $0.07. Central Puerto’s payout ratio is 12.16%.
Central Puerto Company Profile
Central Puerto SA engages in the electric power generation in Argentina. It operates through three segments: Electric Power Generation from Conventional Sources, Electric Power Generation from Renewable Sources, and Natural Gas Transport and Distribution. The company generates energy through thermal, hydroelectric, and wind farms.
