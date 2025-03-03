Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) Price Target Raised to $37.00

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL – Free Report) had its price target increased by Robert W. Baird from $36.00 to $37.00 in a research report released on Friday,Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on CSTL. Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Castle Biosciences from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of Castle Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Scotiabank upped their price target on Castle Biosciences from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on Castle Biosciences from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSTL opened at $21.68 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $607.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.41 and a beta of 0.91. Castle Biosciences has a 52 week low of $16.97 and a 52 week high of $35.84. The company has a quick ratio of 7.64, a current ratio of 7.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.23 and a 200 day moving average of $29.18.

In other news, Director Daniel Bradbury sold 7,867 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.17, for a total transaction of $221,613.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 1,972 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.35, for a total transaction of $61,822.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 85,748 shares in the company, valued at $2,688,199.80. This trade represents a 2.25 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 30,771 shares of company stock valued at $886,112. Corporate insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Castle Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at $560,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its holdings in Castle Biosciences by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 66,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,759,000 after purchasing an additional 10,486 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Castle Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at $306,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Castle Biosciences by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 547,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,580,000 after purchasing an additional 47,912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Castle Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at $230,000. 92.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Castle Biosciences, Inc, a molecular diagnostics company, provides testing solutions for the diagnosis and treatment of dermatologic cancers, Barrett's esophagus, uveal melanoma, and mental health conditions. It offers DecisionDx-Melanoma, a risk stratification gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify the risk of metastasis for patients diagnosed with invasive cutaneous melanoma; DecisionDx-SCC, a proprietary risk stratification GEP test for patients with cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma; MyPath Melanoma, a test used for patients with difficult-to-diagnose melanocytic lesions; and TissueCypher, a spatial omics test to predict future development of high-grade dysplasia and/or esophageal cancer in patients with non-dysplastic, indefinite dysplasia, or low-grade dysplasia Barrett's esophagus.

