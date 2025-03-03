Cantex Mine Development (CVE:CD) Stock Price Up 24.1% – What’s Next?

Cantex Mine Development Corp. (CVE:CD – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 24.1% on Saturday . The stock traded as high as C$0.21 and last traded at C$0.18. Approximately 320,105 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 179% from the average daily volume of 114,811 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.15.

Cantex Mine Development Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.30. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$0.12 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.12. The firm has a market cap of C$23.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.84 and a beta of 1.24.

About Cantex Mine Development

Cantex Mine Development Corp. engages in acquiring, exploring, and developing mineral properties in Canada, Yemen, and the United States. The company explores gold, nickel, copper, lead, zinc, silver, manganese, cobalt, platinum, palladium, and rhodium deposits. Its primary project is the Yukon Metals Project with 1,075 claim blocks covering approximately 21,500 hectares.

