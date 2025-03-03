Canaccord Genuity Group Cuts COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS) Price Target to $15.00

COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Canaccord Genuity Group from $23.00 to $15.00 in a report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on CMPS. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of COMPASS Pathways in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of COMPASS Pathways from $60.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of COMPASS Pathways in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Maxim Group decreased their price objective on shares of COMPASS Pathways from $22.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, COMPASS Pathways presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.83.

Get COMPASS Pathways alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on COMPASS Pathways

COMPASS Pathways Trading Up 0.3 %

COMPASS Pathways stock opened at $3.93 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.23. The company has a quick ratio of 8.91, a current ratio of 8.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. COMPASS Pathways has a 12 month low of $3.16 and a 12 month high of $12.57. The stock has a market cap of $268.89 million, a P/E ratio of -1.79 and a beta of 2.28.

COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.01). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that COMPASS Pathways will post -2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On COMPASS Pathways

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CMPS. Rosalind Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in COMPASS Pathways by 6.5% during the third quarter. Rosalind Advisors Inc. now owns 781,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,923,000 after acquiring an additional 47,423 shares during the period. Propel Bio Management LLC bought a new stake in COMPASS Pathways during the third quarter valued at about $504,000. Acuta Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in COMPASS Pathways during the third quarter valued at about $2,435,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in COMPASS Pathways during the third quarter valued at about $2,126,000. Finally, Sio Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in COMPASS Pathways by 211.7% during the third quarter. Sio Capital Management LLC now owns 914,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,762,000 after acquiring an additional 621,222 shares during the period. 46.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

COMPASS Pathways Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

COMPASS Pathways plc operates as a mental health care company in the United Kingdom and the United States. It develops COMP360, a psilocybin therapy that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of treatment-resistant depression; and is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of post-traumatic stress disorder and anorexia nervosa.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for COMPASS Pathways Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for COMPASS Pathways and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.