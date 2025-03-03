Cadrenal Therapeutics (CVKD) Projected to Post Earnings on Monday

Cadrenal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CVKD – Get Free Report) is projected to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Monday, March 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($1.71) per share for the quarter.

Cadrenal Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ:CVKD opened at $19.00 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $33.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.84 and a beta of 1.37. Cadrenal Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $5.40 and a 1 year high of $22.90. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.88.

Get Cadrenal Therapeutics alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, HC Wainwright raised their price target on Cadrenal Therapeutics from $3.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th.

About Cadrenal Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Cadrenal Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical development biopharmaceutical company. The company focuses on developing Tecarfarin, a novel oral and reversible anticoagulant to prevent heart attacks, strokes, and deaths due to blood clots in patients with rare cardiovascular conditions requiring chronic anticoagulation, such as patients with left ventricular assist devices, end-stage kidney disease, atrial fibrillation, and thrombotic anti-phospholipid syndrome.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cadrenal Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadrenal Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.