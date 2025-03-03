Brokers Issue Forecasts for OTCMKTS:GTBIF FY2025 Earnings

Green Thumb Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTBIF – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Ventum Cap Mkts boosted their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Green Thumb Industries in a note issued to investors on Thursday, February 27th. Ventum Cap Mkts analyst A. Semple now forecasts that the company will earn $0.29 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.25. The consensus estimate for Green Thumb Industries’ current full-year earnings is $0.32 per share.

Separately, Roth Capital raised Green Thumb Industries to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Strong Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.50.

Green Thumb Industries Trading Down 3.5 %

Shares of GTBIF opened at $6.95 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.96 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.34 and a 200 day moving average of $8.94. Green Thumb Industries has a 12 month low of $6.60 and a 12 month high of $16.33.

Green Thumb Industries (OTCMKTS:GTBIF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $294.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $289.66 million. Green Thumb Industries had a net margin of 5.38% and a return on equity of 3.39%.

Green Thumb Industries Company Profile

Green Thumb Industries Inc manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells of cannabis products for medical and adult-use in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail and Consumer Packaged Goods. The company offers cannabis flower; processed and packaged products, including pre-rolls, concentrates, vapes, capsules, tinctures, edibles, topicals, and other cannabis-related products under the &Shine, Beboe, Dogwalkers, Doctor Solomon's, Good Green, incredibles, and RHYTHM brands.

