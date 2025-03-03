Beam Therapeutics’ (BEAM) Buy Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $80.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a report on Monday, January 13th. Leerink Partners upgraded shares of Beam Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 price objective on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Beam Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Beam Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.90.

Beam Therapeutics Trading Down 2.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BEAM opened at $26.34 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.18 and a 200-day moving average of $25.94. The firm has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.97 and a beta of 1.92. Beam Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $20.84 and a twelve month high of $45.05.

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported ($1.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.25) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $30.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.47 million. Beam Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 41.07% and a negative return on equity of 16.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 90.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.73 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Beam Therapeutics will post -4.57 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Christine Bellon sold 1,241 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.68, for a total transaction of $30,627.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,541,250.24. This represents a 1.19 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John M. Evans sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.75, for a total transaction of $802,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 908,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,306,628.25. This represents a 3.20 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Beam Therapeutics

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $330,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 629,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,423,000 after buying an additional 36,226 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 3,957,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,149,000 after buying an additional 404,782 shares during the period. Bellevue Group AG boosted its holdings in Beam Therapeutics by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 1,518,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,194,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Beam Therapeutics by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,807,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,297,000 after purchasing an additional 78,102 shares during the period. 99.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Beam Therapeutics

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development of precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. It develops BEAM-101 for the treatment of sickle cell disease or beta-thalassemia; and BEAM-302, a liver-targeting LNP formulation to treat severe alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; BEAM-201, an anti-CD7 CAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia/T cell lymphoblastic lymphoma; and BEAM-301, a liver-targeting LNP formulation for the treatment of glycogen storage disease 1a.

