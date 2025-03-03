Bank of America Cuts Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) Price Target to $44.50

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Bank of America from $50.00 to $44.50 in a research note published on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. Bank of America currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on ACHC. StockNews.com lowered shares of Acadia Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Acadia Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $45.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Barclays lowered shares of Acadia Healthcare from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $43.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded shares of Acadia Healthcare from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.56.

Get Acadia Healthcare alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on ACHC

Acadia Healthcare Stock Down 25.5 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shares of NASDAQ ACHC opened at $29.98 on Friday. Acadia Healthcare has a 1 year low of $29.79 and a 1 year high of $86.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $42.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.64. The firm has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 1,342.0% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 671 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 69.4% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 40.7% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 834.4% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 1,018 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 460.6% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,004 shares during the period.

About Acadia Healthcare

(Get Free Report)

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc provides behavioral healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company develops and operates acute inpatient psychiatric facilities, specialty treatment facilities comprising residential recovery facilities and eating disorder facilities, comprehensive treatment centers, and residential treatment centers, as well as facilities offering outpatient behavioral healthcare services for the behavioral healthcare and recovery needs of communities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Acadia Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acadia Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.