Auna (AUNA) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Auna (NYSE:AUNA – Get Free Report) is anticipated to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, March 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.15 per share and revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Auna Price Performance

Shares of AUNA stock opened at $8.71 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Auna has a fifty-two week low of $6.17 and a fifty-two week high of $10.85.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Auna from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th.

Auna Company Profile

Auna SA, a healthcare service provider, operates hospitals and clinics in Mexico, Peru, and Colombia. The company provides prepaid healthcare plans in Peru; and dental and vision plans in Mexico. The company was founded in 1989 and is based in Luxembourg, Luxembourg.

