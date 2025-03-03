Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) Price Target Raised to $31.00

Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Raymond James to $31.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning,Stock Target Advisor reports. Raymond James currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

AAOI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Northland Securities restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 target price (up previously from $25.00) on shares of Applied Optoelectronics in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of Applied Optoelectronics in a research note on Monday, February 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of Applied Optoelectronics to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, B. Riley downgraded shares of Applied Optoelectronics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.60.

Get Applied Optoelectronics alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Applied Optoelectronics

Applied Optoelectronics Stock Performance

Shares of Applied Optoelectronics stock opened at $21.86 on Friday. Applied Optoelectronics has a fifty-two week low of $6.70 and a fifty-two week high of $44.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.61 and a beta of 2.36. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $30.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.24.

Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.07). Applied Optoelectronics had a negative net margin of 38.61% and a negative return on equity of 22.36%. The company had revenue of $100.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.92 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Applied Optoelectronics will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Applied Optoelectronics

In other Applied Optoelectronics news, Director William H. Yeh sold 10,000 shares of Applied Optoelectronics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.08, for a total value of $430,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 223,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,630,017.04. The trade was a 4.28 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Stefan J. Murry sold 2,298 shares of Applied Optoelectronics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.17, for a total transaction of $80,820.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 209,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,379,756.27. This trade represents a 1.08 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 36,298 shares of company stock valued at $1,281,201. Corporate insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Corebridge Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc. now owns 20,253 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $747,000 after buying an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Applied Optoelectronics by 3.4% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 14,667 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Applied Optoelectronics by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,246 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Applied Optoelectronics by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,262 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Applied Optoelectronics by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 25,529 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $941,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. 61.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Applied Optoelectronics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells fiber-optic networking products in the United States, Taiwan, and China. It offers optical modules, optical filters, lasers, laser components, subassemblies, transmitters and transceivers, turn-key equipment, headend, node, distribution equipment, and amplifiers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Optoelectronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Optoelectronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.