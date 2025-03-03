Analyzing Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM) & Brand Engagement Network (NASDAQ:BNAI)

Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM – Get Free Report) and Brand Engagement Network (NASDAQ:BNAI – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

31.7% of Streamline Health Solutions shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 15.8% of Brand Engagement Network shares are held by institutional investors. 30.6% of Streamline Health Solutions shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 62.9% of Brand Engagement Network shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Streamline Health Solutions and Brand Engagement Network”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Streamline Health Solutions $18.59 million 0.85 -$18.70 million ($2.41) -1.53 Brand Engagement Network $35,210.00 433.21 -$6.88 million N/A N/A

Volatility & Risk

Brand Engagement Network has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Streamline Health Solutions.

Streamline Health Solutions has a beta of 1.55, indicating that its share price is 55% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Brand Engagement Network has a beta of 0.53, indicating that its share price is 47% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Streamline Health Solutions and Brand Engagement Network’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Streamline Health Solutions -50.51% -56.96% -23.70% Brand Engagement Network N/A -140.18% -56.38%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Streamline Health Solutions and Brand Engagement Network, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Streamline Health Solutions 0 0 0 1 4.00 Brand Engagement Network 0 0 1 0 3.00

Brand Engagement Network has a consensus price target of $6.00, indicating a potential upside of 1,442.42%. Given Brand Engagement Network’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Brand Engagement Network is more favorable than Streamline Health Solutions.

Summary

Streamline Health Solutions beats Brand Engagement Network on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Streamline Health Solutions

Streamline Health Solutions, Inc. offers health information technology solutions and associated services for hospitals and health systems in the United States and Canada. The company offers RevID, an automated revenue reconciliation software; eValuator, a coding analysis platform; data comparison engine; coding and clinical documentation improvement (CDI) solutions, including CDI, abstracting, and physician query; and financial management solutions, such as accounts receivable management, denials management, claims processing, spend management, and audit management. It also provides auditing and coding, software, and professional services. The company sells its solutions and services through direct sales force and reseller partnerships. Streamline Health Solutions, Inc. was incorporated in 1989 and is based in Alpharetta, Georgia.

About Brand Engagement Network

Brand Engagement Network, Inc. provides conversational AI assistants. The company offers security-focused, multimodal communication, and human-like assistants. Its AI assistants are built on proprietary natural language processing, anomaly detection, multisensory awareness, sentiment, and environmental analysis, as well as real-time individuation and personalization capabilities. It serves the automotive, healthcare, and other industries through direct sales force and channel partners. Brand Engagement Network, Inc. was formerly known as Blockchain Exchange Network Inc. and changed its name to Brand Engagement Network, Inc. in April 2023. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Jackson, Wyoming.

