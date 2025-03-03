Analyzing Li-Cycle (NYSE:LICY) and Decent (NASDAQ:DXST)

Li-Cycle (NYSE:LICY – Get Free Report) and Decent (NASDAQ:DXST – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Li-Cycle and Decent”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Li-Cycle alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Li-Cycle $27.40 million 0.71 -$138.00 million ($1.25) -0.67 Decent $4.33 million 4.80 N/A N/A N/A

Decent has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Li-Cycle.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Li-Cycle 0 2 0 0 2.00 Decent 0 0 0 0 0.00

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Li-Cycle and Decent, as reported by MarketBeat.

Li-Cycle currently has a consensus target price of $4.13, suggesting a potential upside of 389.32%. Given Li-Cycle’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Li-Cycle is more favorable than Decent.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

54.1% of Li-Cycle shares are held by institutional investors. 17.7% of Li-Cycle shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Li-Cycle and Decent’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Li-Cycle -77.74% -41.90% -13.43% Decent N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Li-Cycle beats Decent on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Li-Cycle

(Get Free Report)

Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. engages in the lithium-ion battery resource recovery and lithium-ion battery recycling business in North America. The company offers a mix of cathode and anode battery materials, including lithium, nickel, and cobalt, as well as graphite, copper, and aluminum; and copper and aluminum metals. It also provides hub products, such as lithium carbonate, cobalt sulphate, nickel sulphate, and manganese carbonate. Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About Decent

(Get Free Report)

Decent Holding, Inc. engages in the provision of wastewater treatment by cleansing the industrial wastewater, ecological river restoration, and river ecosystem management. Its products and services include river water quality management and microbial products for water quality enhancement and pollutant cleansing purposes. The company was founded by Ding Xin Sun on January 6, 2022 and is headquartered in Yantai, China.

Receive News & Ratings for Li-Cycle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Li-Cycle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.