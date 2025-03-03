Analyzing Carbon Streaming (OTCMKTS:OFSTF) & Gryphon Digital Mining (NASDAQ:GRYP)

Carbon Streaming (OTCMKTS:OFSTF – Get Free Report) and Gryphon Digital Mining (NASDAQ:GRYP – Get Free Report) are both small-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

10.2% of Gryphon Digital Mining shares are held by institutional investors. 2.4% of Carbon Streaming shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.7% of Gryphon Digital Mining shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Carbon Streaming and Gryphon Digital Mining’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Carbon Streaming -5,329.32% -7.99% -7.61% Gryphon Digital Mining N/A N/A -133.06%

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Carbon Streaming 0 0 0 0 0.00 Gryphon Digital Mining 0 1 0 0 2.00

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Carbon Streaming and Gryphon Digital Mining, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Carbon Streaming and Gryphon Digital Mining”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Carbon Streaming $1.17 million 14.68 -$35.50 million ($1.59) -0.20 Gryphon Digital Mining $7.69 million 1.88 -$11.58 million N/A N/A

Gryphon Digital Mining has higher revenue and earnings than Carbon Streaming.

Volatility & Risk

Carbon Streaming has a beta of -63.39, suggesting that its share price is 6,439% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Gryphon Digital Mining has a beta of 2.43, suggesting that its share price is 143% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Gryphon Digital Mining beats Carbon Streaming on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Carbon Streaming

Carbon Streaming Corporation a carbon credit streaming and royalty company focused on creating shareholder value primarily through the acquisition and sale of carbon credits. It provides capital to carbon projects globally, primarily by entering into or acquiring streaming, royalty or royalty-like arrangements for the purchase of carbon credits. The company was formerly known as Mexivada Mining Corp. and changed its name to Carbon Streaming Corporation in June 2020. Carbon Streaming Corporation was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Burlington, Canada.

About Gryphon Digital Mining

Gryphon Digital Mining, Inc. operates as a bitcoin mining company in the United States. It operates mining computers and ESG-led mining. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

