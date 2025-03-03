Alkami Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALKT) Position Boosted by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Alkami Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALKT – Free Report) by 33.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,567 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,175 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Alkami Technology were worth $1,635,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Alkami Technology by 474.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 379,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,971,000 after buying an additional 313,478 shares during the period. Castleark Management LLC acquired a new position in Alkami Technology during the third quarter worth $6,050,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in shares of Alkami Technology during the third quarter valued at $6,032,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alkami Technology by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,231,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,865,000 after purchasing an additional 173,394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alkami Technology by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,523,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,059,000 after purchasing an additional 141,319 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.97% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alkami Technology

In other news, insider Douglas A. Linebarger sold 50,000 shares of Alkami Technology stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.05, for a total transaction of $2,002,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 191,668 shares in the company, valued at $7,676,303.40. The trade was a 20.69 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO W Bryan Hill sold 17,807 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.37, for a total value of $683,254.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 353,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,576,879.17. The trade was a 4.79 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 283,298 shares of company stock valued at $10,600,144. Corporate insiders own 38.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Alkami Technology from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.00.

Alkami Technology Stock Performance

NASDAQ ALKT opened at $30.84 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $34.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.05. The stock has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of -65.62 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a current ratio of 3.52. Alkami Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.65 and a fifty-two week high of $42.29.

Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.13). Alkami Technology had a negative net margin of 14.55% and a negative return on equity of 11.31%. The company had revenue of $89.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.63 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Alkami Technology, Inc. will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alkami Technology Company Profile

Alkami Technology, Inc offers cloud-based digital banking solutions in the United States. The company's Alkami Platform allows financial institutions to onboard and engage new users, accelerate revenues, and enhance operational efficiency, with the support of a proprietary, cloud-based, and multi-tenant architecture.

