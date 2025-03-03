Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC) Price Target Raised to $9.00

Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Barclays from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research note released on Friday,Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Alignment Healthcare from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a report on Monday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.25.

ALHC stock opened at $15.69 on Friday. Alignment Healthcare has a 52-week low of $4.46 and a 52-week high of $15.85. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.38 and a beta of 1.50.

In other Alignment Healthcare news, COO Sebastian Burzacchi sold 8,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.26, for a total transaction of $96,273.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 217,395 shares in the company, valued at $2,447,867.70. The trade was a 3.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Dawn Christine Maroney sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.61, for a total value of $408,300.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 1,606,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,858,980.17. This represents a 1.83 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 441,002 shares of company stock worth $5,772,726. 6.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ALHC. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 77.9% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,438,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,683,000 after purchasing an additional 3,257,630 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 54.7% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,649,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,302,000 after acquiring an additional 3,059,596 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 588.3% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,388,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,122,000 after acquiring an additional 2,896,311 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth about $20,087,000. Finally, Broad Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth about $18,804,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.19% of the company’s stock.

Alignment Healthcare, Inc, a tech-enabled Medicare advantage company, operates consumer-centric health care platform for seniors in the United States. It provides customized health care designed to meet the needs of a diverse array of seniors through its Medicare advantage plans. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Orange, California.

