AG FY2025 EPS Forecast Reduced by National Bank Financial

First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG – Free Report) (TSE:FR) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial decreased their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of First Majestic Silver in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 26th. National Bank Financial analyst D. Demarco now anticipates that the mining company will earn $0.17 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.62. The consensus estimate for First Majestic Silver’s current full-year earnings is $0.54 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for First Majestic Silver’s FY2026 earnings at $0.40 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of First Majestic Silver in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Scotiabank decreased their price target on First Majestic Silver from $6.50 to $6.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, StockNews.com raised First Majestic Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st.

First Majestic Silver Stock Performance

Shares of First Majestic Silver stock opened at $5.36 on Monday. First Majestic Silver has a 52 week low of $4.43 and a 52 week high of $8.44. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.04. The firm has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of -15.30 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG – Get Free Report) (TSE:FR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The mining company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $172.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.77 million. First Majestic Silver had a negative net margin of 18.17% and a negative return on equity of 3.07%.

First Majestic Silver Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.0057 per share. This is a positive change from First Majestic Silver’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. First Majestic Silver’s dividend payout ratio is presently -5.71%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Majestic Silver

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in First Majestic Silver by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 23,240 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,776 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in First Majestic Silver by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 29,404 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 1,855 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in First Majestic Silver by 77.3% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,166 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 2,253 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in First Majestic Silver by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 370,255 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,030,000 after acquiring an additional 2,288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rathbones Group PLC raised its position in First Majestic Silver by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 56,852 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 2,325 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.16% of the company’s stock.

About First Majestic Silver

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver and gold production in North America. Its projects include the San Dimas mine covering an area of approximately 71,867 hectares located in Durango State, Mexico; the Santa Elena that covers an area of approximately 102,244 hectares located in Sonora State, México; and the La Encantada covering an area of approximately 4,076 hectares located in Coahuila State, México.

Featured Articles

