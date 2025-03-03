Abercrombie & Fitch (ANF) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANFGet Free Report) is expected to release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, March 5th. Analysts expect Abercrombie & Fitch to post earnings of $3.50 per share and revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Abercrombie & Fitch Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ANF opened at $102.94 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $127.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $139.24. Abercrombie & Fitch has a 52 week low of $99.12 and a 52 week high of $196.99. The company has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a PE ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 1.49.

Insider Buying and Selling at Abercrombie & Fitch

In other Abercrombie & Fitch news, Director Suzanne M. Coulter sold 2,870 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $459,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,024,800. This represents a 30.94 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.58% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on ANF shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $149.00 to $139.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $201.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. UBS Group raised shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $173.00 to $220.00 in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $180.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Abercrombie & Fitch has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $182.25.

About Abercrombie & Fitch

Abercrombie & Fitch Co engages in the retail of apparel, personal care products, and accessories. The firm operates through following geographical segments: Americas, EMEA and APAC. The Americas segment includes operations in North America and South America. The EMEA segment includes operations in Europe, the Middle East and Africa.

Earnings History for Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF)

