Abercrombie & Fitch (ANF) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF – Get Free Report) is expected to release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, March 5th. Analysts expect Abercrombie & Fitch to post earnings of $3.50 per share and revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Abercrombie & Fitch Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:ANF opened at $102.94 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $127.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $139.24. Abercrombie & Fitch has a 52 week low of $99.12 and a 52 week high of $196.99. The company has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a PE ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 1.49.
Insider Buying and Selling at Abercrombie & Fitch
In other Abercrombie & Fitch news, Director Suzanne M. Coulter sold 2,870 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $459,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,024,800. This represents a 30.94 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.58% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Abercrombie & Fitch
About Abercrombie & Fitch
Abercrombie & Fitch Co engages in the retail of apparel, personal care products, and accessories. The firm operates through following geographical segments: Americas, EMEA and APAC. The Americas segment includes operations in North America and South America. The EMEA segment includes operations in Europe, the Middle East and Africa.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Abercrombie & Fitch
- Basic Materials Stocks Investing
- Chaos and Cash: Finding Opportunity in Volatility
- Russell 2000 Index, How Investors Use it For Profitable Trading
- Realty Income: An Anchor in Volatile Markets
- Short Selling: How to Short a Stock
- Autodesk Designs Value for Investors: Uptrend Set to Continue
Receive News & Ratings for Abercrombie & Fitch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abercrombie & Fitch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.