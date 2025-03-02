Zacks Research Reduces Earnings Estimates for Enphase Energy

Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research decreased their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Enphase Energy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, February 25th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the semiconductor company will earn $0.33 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.35. The consensus estimate for Enphase Energy’s current full-year earnings is $2.08 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Enphase Energy’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.61 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $2.05 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.82 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.76 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $2.68 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $3.52 EPS.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.15). Enphase Energy had a net margin of 7.72% and a return on equity of 15.62%.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ENPH. HSBC cut shares of Enphase Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $154.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Enphase Energy from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $93.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Hsbc Global Res cut shares of Enphase Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $101.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $72.00 to $62.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Enphase Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.42.

NASDAQ:ENPH opened at $57.33 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.47 and a beta of 1.68. Enphase Energy has a one year low of $56.83 and a one year high of $141.63. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $65.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 3.53 and a quick ratio of 3.28.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ENPH. Swedbank AB raised its holdings in Enphase Energy by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 3,463,475 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $391,442,000 after buying an additional 11,890 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 109.1% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 437 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $6,387,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 19.4% in the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,111 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $804,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 6.6% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 15,729 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,777,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. 72.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control.

