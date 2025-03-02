Zacks Research Issues Pessimistic Estimate for AMG Earnings

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research dropped their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for Affiliated Managers Group in a research note issued on Tuesday, February 25th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the asset manager will post earnings per share of $5.09 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $5.11. The consensus estimate for Affiliated Managers Group’s current full-year earnings is $22.86 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Affiliated Managers Group’s Q2 2025 earnings at $4.81 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $7.09 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $24.81 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $27.74 EPS.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The asset manager reported $6.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.03 by $0.50. Affiliated Managers Group had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 25.06%.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on AMG. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Affiliated Managers Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $193.00 to $191.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Affiliated Managers Group from $204.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Barrington Research increased their price target on Affiliated Managers Group from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. StockNews.com raised Affiliated Managers Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, TD Cowen cut Affiliated Managers Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $226.00 to $177.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Affiliated Managers Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $198.40.

NYSE AMG opened at $171.09 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a PE ratio of 11.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $180.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $181.03. Affiliated Managers Group has a 1-year low of $147.13 and a 1-year high of $199.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 2.13.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMG. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 2,530.0% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 789 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 759 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 4.7% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,585 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $637,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 6.7% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 185,147 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $32,919,000 after acquiring an additional 11,565 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 94.3% during the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 10,594 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,884,000 after acquiring an additional 5,142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forte Capital LLC ADV increased its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 21.4% during the third quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 2,825 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $502,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.30% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.02%. Affiliated Managers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.26%.

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an investment management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients,retails and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or sub-advisory services to mutual funds.

