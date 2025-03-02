Zacks Research Has Negative Outlook for UGI Q2 Earnings

UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research reduced their Q2 2025 EPS estimates for shares of UGI in a research report issued on Tuesday, February 25th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the utilities provider will post earnings of $1.80 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.85. The consensus estimate for UGI’s current full-year earnings is $3.02 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for UGI’s Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, FY2025 earnings at $3.02 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.30 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $1.96 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at ($0.33) EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $1.35 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $3.28 EPS.

Get UGI alerts:

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of UGI in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Mizuho raised shares of UGI from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $27.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, November 15th.

UGI Stock Performance

Shares of UGI stock opened at $34.16 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $30.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.45, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.21. UGI has a 52 week low of $22.01 and a 52 week high of $34.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.00.

UGI (NYSE:UGI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.16. UGI had a net margin of 7.73% and a return on equity of 15.19%.

UGI Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 17th will be issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 17th. UGI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.06%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On UGI

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in UGI by 33.0% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 203,313 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,087,000 after purchasing an additional 50,485 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in UGI by 2,402.0% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 26,046 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $652,000 after purchasing an additional 25,005 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in UGI by 42.0% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,418,865 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $235,660,000 after purchasing an additional 2,786,878 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in UGI by 35.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,227,732 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,718,000 after purchasing an additional 318,655 shares during the period. Finally, Commerce Bank acquired a new position in UGI in the 3rd quarter worth $645,000. 82.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About UGI

(Get Free Report)

UGI Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.3 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,400 propane distribution locations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for UGI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UGI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.