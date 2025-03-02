Zacks Research Has Bearish Estimate for AVB Q1 Earnings

AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVBFree Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research cut their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 26th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $2.81 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.83. The consensus estimate for AvalonBay Communities’ current full-year earnings is $11.48 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for AvalonBay Communities’ Q2 2025 earnings at $2.86 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $2.87 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $2.91 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $11.46 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $2.96 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $3.00 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $3.07 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $12.81 EPS.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVBGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by ($0.03). AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 37.13% and a return on equity of 9.15%.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on AVB. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $226.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Mizuho raised AvalonBay Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $239.00 to $242.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $270.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised AvalonBay Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $247.00 to $262.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AvalonBay Communities currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $238.64.

AvalonBay Communities Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AVB opened at $226.17 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The business’s 50 day moving average is $218.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $223.43. The company has a market cap of $32.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.99. AvalonBay Communities has a 12 month low of $174.46 and a 12 month high of $239.29.

AvalonBay Communities Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a $1.75 dividend. This is a positive change from AvalonBay Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.70. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. AvalonBay Communities’s payout ratio is currently 92.23%.

Institutional Trading of AvalonBay Communities

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in AvalonBay Communities in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 1,666.7% in the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 159 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AvalonBay Communities in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new stake in AvalonBay Communities in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Crowley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in AvalonBay Communities in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

AvalonBay Communities Company Profile

AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities. It operates through the following segments: Same Store, Other Stabilized, and Development or Redevelopment. The Same Store segment refers to the operating communities that were owned and had stabilized occupancy.

Earnings History and Estimates for AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB)

