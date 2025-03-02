Zacks Research Has Bearish Estimate for AVB Q1 Earnings

AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research cut their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 26th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $2.81 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.83. The consensus estimate for AvalonBay Communities’ current full-year earnings is $11.48 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for AvalonBay Communities’ Q2 2025 earnings at $2.86 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $2.87 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $2.91 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $11.46 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $2.96 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $3.00 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $3.07 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $12.81 EPS.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by ($0.03). AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 37.13% and a return on equity of 9.15%.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on AVB. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $226.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Mizuho raised AvalonBay Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $239.00 to $242.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $270.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised AvalonBay Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $247.00 to $262.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AvalonBay Communities currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $238.64.

AvalonBay Communities Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AVB opened at $226.17 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The business’s 50 day moving average is $218.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $223.43. The company has a market cap of $32.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.99. AvalonBay Communities has a 12 month low of $174.46 and a 12 month high of $239.29.

AvalonBay Communities Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a $1.75 dividend. This is a positive change from AvalonBay Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.70. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. AvalonBay Communities’s payout ratio is currently 92.23%.

Institutional Trading of AvalonBay Communities

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in AvalonBay Communities in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 1,666.7% in the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 159 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AvalonBay Communities in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new stake in AvalonBay Communities in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Crowley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in AvalonBay Communities in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

AvalonBay Communities Company Profile

AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities. It operates through the following segments: Same Store, Other Stabilized, and Development or Redevelopment. The Same Store segment refers to the operating communities that were owned and had stabilized occupancy.

