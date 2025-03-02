Zacks Research Cuts Earnings Estimates for Global Payments

Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research decreased their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for Global Payments in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 25th. Zacks Research analyst K. Dey now forecasts that the business services provider will earn $2.62 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.69. The consensus estimate for Global Payments’ current full-year earnings is $11.89 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Global Payments’ Q2 2025 earnings at $3.00 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $3.19 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $3.13 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $11.93 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $2.97 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $3.41 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $3.62 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $3.52 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $13.51 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on GPN. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Global Payments from $156.00 to $149.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $122.00 target price (down previously from $155.00) on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Stephens cut shares of Global Payments from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Global Payments from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Global Payments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.33.

GPN stock opened at $105.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Global Payments has a 52-week low of $91.60 and a 52-week high of $140.38. The company has a 50-day moving average of $109.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $108.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.01.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by ($0.14). Global Payments had a net margin of 15.54% and a return on equity of 12.21%. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is 16.18%.

In related news, Director Robert H. B. Baldwin, Jr. acquired 5,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $116.00 per share, for a total transaction of $672,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 42,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,957,608. The trade was a 15.70 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Global Payments in the 4th quarter valued at $345,823,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Global Payments by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 8,298,846 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $929,969,000 after buying an additional 1,659,984 shares during the last quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Global Payments in the 4th quarter valued at $147,695,000. Focused Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Global Payments in the 4th quarter valued at $99,969,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Global Payments by 65.6% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,982,496 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $203,047,000 after buying an additional 785,539 shares during the last quarter. 89.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through two segments, Merchant Solutions and Issuer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

