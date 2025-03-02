William Blair Has Negative Estimate for CeriBell Q1 Earnings

CeriBell (NASDAQ:CBLL – Free Report) – Stock analysts at William Blair lowered their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for CeriBell in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 26th. William Blair analyst M. Andrew now expects that the company will earn ($0.44) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.30). William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for CeriBell’s current full-year earnings is ($2.46) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for CeriBell’s Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.46) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.45) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.45) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.81) EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at ($0.33) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($1.40) EPS.

Get CeriBell alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of CeriBell in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of CeriBell from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of CeriBell in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of CeriBell in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of CeriBell in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, CeriBell currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.60.

CeriBell Stock Down 2.2 %

CBLL stock opened at $23.24 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.27. CeriBell has a one year low of $18.69 and a one year high of $32.75.

CeriBell (NASDAQ:CBLL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $18.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.55 million.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CeriBell

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC acquired a new position in CeriBell in the 4th quarter worth approximately $128,120,000. TPG GP A LLC acquired a new position in CeriBell in the 4th quarter worth approximately $102,677,000. Red Tree Management LLC acquired a new position in CeriBell in the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,083,000. Yu Fan acquired a new stake in shares of CeriBell during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,631,000. Finally, ABG WTT Global Life Science Capital Partners GP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of CeriBell during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,160,000.

About CeriBell

(Get Free Report)

We are a commercial-stage medical technology company focused on transforming the diagnosis and management of patients with serious neurological conditions. We have developed the Ceribell System, a novel, point-of-care electroencephalography (“EEG”) platform specifically designed to address the unmet needs of patients in the acute care setting.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CeriBell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CeriBell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.