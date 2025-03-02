William Blair Has Bullish Forecast for Enovis Q1 Earnings

Enovis Co. (NYSE:ENOV – Free Report) – Research analysts at William Blair increased their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Enovis in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 26th. William Blair analyst B. Vazquez now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.75 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.70. The consensus estimate for Enovis’ current full-year earnings is $2.79 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Enovis’ Q2 2025 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.76 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $3.16 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.82 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.77 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.84 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $1.05 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $3.48 EPS.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Enovis from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday.

Enovis Stock Performance

NYSE ENOV opened at $38.67 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.27. Enovis has a 12-month low of $37.60 and a 12-month high of $63.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.66 and a beta of 1.94.

Enovis (NYSE:ENOV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.06. Enovis had a negative net margin of 5.95% and a positive return on equity of 4.39%. The business had revenue of $560.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $555.14 million.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Enovis

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ENOV. River Road Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enovis during the 3rd quarter worth $51,341,000. Hood River Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Enovis in the 4th quarter worth about $29,024,000. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY increased its holdings in Enovis by 2,566.0% in the 4th quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 533,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,397,000 after acquiring an additional 513,200 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Enovis in the 4th quarter worth about $16,407,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in Enovis by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,403,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,479,000 after acquiring an additional 346,317 shares during the last quarter. 98.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Enovis

Enovis Corporation operates as a medical technology company focus on developing clinically differentiated solutions worldwide. It also manufactures and distributes medical devices which are used for reconstructive surgery, rehabilitation, pain management, and physical therapy. The company operates through Prevention and Recovery, and Reconstructive segments.

