William Blair Estimates Federal Signal Q1 Earnings

Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS – Free Report) – William Blair issued their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Federal Signal in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, February 27th. William Blair analyst R. Sparenblek expects that the conglomerate will post earnings of $0.73 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Federal Signal’s current full-year earnings is $3.34 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Federal Signal’s Q2 2025 earnings at $1.11 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.02 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.94 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.80 EPS.

Get Federal Signal alerts:

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87. The company had revenue of $472.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $481.90 million. Federal Signal had a return on equity of 18.46% and a net margin of 11.57%.

FSS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. DA Davidson cut their target price on Federal Signal from $94.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. StockNews.com cut Federal Signal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Federal Signal in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th.

Get Our Latest Report on Federal Signal

Federal Signal Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of FSS stock opened at $81.03 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $94.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 1.36. Federal Signal has a 1-year low of $76.85 and a 1-year high of $102.18. The firm has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a PE ratio of 23.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.01.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Federal Signal

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new position in Federal Signal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,686,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Federal Signal by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 21,443 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,981,000 after purchasing an additional 3,377 shares during the period. EDENTREE ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd increased its position in Federal Signal by 41.6% during the fourth quarter. EDENTREE ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd now owns 18,055 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,669,000 after buying an additional 5,300 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its position in Federal Signal by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 174,401 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $16,113,000 after buying an additional 21,971 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Federal Signal during the fourth quarter worth approximately $209,000. 92.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Federal Signal Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. This is a positive change from Federal Signal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Federal Signal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.23%.

About Federal Signal

(Get Free Report)

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment is involved in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaners, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Federal Signal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Signal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.