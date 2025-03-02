What is Zacks Research’s Forecast for AMD Q1 Earnings?

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research lowered their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for Advanced Micro Devices in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 25th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the semiconductor manufacturer will earn $0.71 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.72. The consensus estimate for Advanced Micro Devices’ current full-year earnings is $3.87 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Advanced Micro Devices’ Q2 2025 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.99 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.10 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $3.58 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.03 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $1.09 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $1.18 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $4.57 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Truist Financial set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Hsbc Global Res lowered shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Melius lowered shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $129.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $160.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.83.

AMD opened at $99.81 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $136.87. Advanced Micro Devices has a one year low of $98.69 and a one year high of $227.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $161.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 1.83.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.07. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 6.36% and a return on equity of 7.42%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMD. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,867,193,000. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 443.3% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 5,467,956 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $660,475,000 after acquiring an additional 4,461,609 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2,265.5% in the 4th quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 3,017,294 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $364,459,000 after acquiring an additional 2,889,739 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,155,522 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,072,215,000 after acquiring an additional 2,874,012 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 11,859,744 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,432,538,000 after acquiring an additional 2,238,866 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Philip Guido bought 4,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $107.56 per share, with a total value of $499,616.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,605,626.32. This trade represents a 16.09 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 76,496 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.66, for a total transaction of $10,912,919.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,566,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $508,834,266.92. This trade represents a 2.10 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

