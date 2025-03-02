Wedbush Issues Negative Outlook for CAVA Group Earnings

CAVA Group, Inc. (NYSE:CAVA – Free Report) – Analysts at Wedbush lowered their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for CAVA Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 26th. Wedbush analyst N. Setyan now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.13 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.17. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for CAVA Group’s current full-year earnings is $0.50 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for CAVA Group’s Q1 2026 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.27 EPS and Q4 2026 earnings at $0.25 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on CAVA. TD Cowen increased their price target on CAVA Group from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on CAVA Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on CAVA Group from $125.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Loop Capital cut their price objective on CAVA Group from $147.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TD Securities cut their price objective on CAVA Group from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $131.47.

Shares of NYSE CAVA opened at $94.98 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $120.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $125.57. CAVA Group has a 1-year low of $56.03 and a 1-year high of $172.43. The company has a market cap of $10.88 billion, a PE ratio of 206.47 and a beta of 3.25.

CAVA Group (NYSE:CAVA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). CAVA Group had a return on equity of 9.10% and a net margin of 5.88%. The company had revenue of $227.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.34 million.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new stake in CAVA Group during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in CAVA Group by 369.2% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 244 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in CAVA Group by 274.0% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 273 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in CAVA Group by 80.9% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 284 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in CAVA Group by 884.4% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.15% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Brett Schulman sold 20,564 shares of CAVA Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.18, for a total transaction of $2,450,817.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 776,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,527,657.42. This trade represents a 2.58 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald M. Shaich sold 622,549 shares of CAVA Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.40, for a total value of $93,008,820.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $942,265.80. This represents a 99.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 651,784 shares of company stock worth $96,522,922 over the last 90 days. 12.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CAVA Group, Inc owns and operates a chain of restaurants under the CAVA brand in the United States. The company also offers dips, spreads, and dressings through grocery stores. In addition, the company provides online and mobile ordering platforms. Cava Group, Inc was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Washington, the District of Columbia.

