Wedbush Equities Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for DAWN

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN – Free Report) – Wedbush reduced their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 26th. Wedbush analyst R. Driscoll now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.43) for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.29). Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Day One Biopharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($0.72) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Day One Biopharmaceuticals’ Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.39) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.41) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.71) EPS, FY2027 earnings at $0.21 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $1.24 EPS.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $29.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.11 million.

DAWN has been the subject of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals from $48.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday. TD Cowen raised shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on Day One Biopharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.86.

NASDAQ DAWN opened at $9.06 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $913.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.80 and a beta of -1.46. Day One Biopharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $9.02 and a 52 week high of $18.07.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Turn Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $13,204,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Day One Biopharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $825,000. Algert Global LLC grew its stake in Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 248.8% in the third quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 71,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $996,000 after purchasing an additional 50,990 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Day One Biopharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $866,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 14.6% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 507,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,069,000 after purchasing an additional 64,700 shares during the last quarter. 87.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Jeremy Bender sold 12,048 shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.96, for a total value of $144,094.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 128,015 shares in the company, valued at $1,531,059.40. The trade was a 8.60 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Charles N. York II sold 4,370 shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.96, for a total value of $52,265.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 252,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,021,550.48. The trade was a 1.70 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 51,064 shares of company stock worth $651,225. 8.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes targeted therapies for patients with genomically defined cancers. Its lead product candidate is tovorafenib, an oral brain-penetrant type II pan-rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for pediatric patients with relapsed/ refractory low-grade glioma.

