Wedbush Comments on Arhaus’ Q1 Earnings (NASDAQ:ARHS)

Arhaus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARHS – Free Report) – Wedbush issued their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Arhaus in a report released on Thursday, February 27th. Wedbush analyst S. Basham anticipates that the company will earn $0.05 per share for the quarter. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Arhaus’ current full-year earnings is $0.46 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Arhaus’ Q2 2025 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.08 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $0.17 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Arhaus from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Loop Capital began coverage on Arhaus in a research report on Friday, January 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on Arhaus from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Arhaus in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Arhaus from $9.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.82.

ARHS stock opened at $9.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.00, a P/E/G ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 2.63. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.19 and a 200-day moving average of $10.86. Arhaus has a fifty-two week low of $8.30 and a fifty-two week high of $19.81.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY acquired a new stake in shares of Arhaus in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $564,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its position in shares of Arhaus by 30.1% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 71,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,000 after buying an additional 16,620 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Arhaus by 28.2% in the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 15,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 3,410 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arhaus in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Finally, Meros Investment Management LP lifted its position in shares of Arhaus by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Meros Investment Management LP now owns 580,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,458,000 after buying an additional 81,353 shares during the last quarter. 27.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arhaus, Inc operates as a lifestyle brand and premium retailer in the home furnishings market in the United States. It provides merchandise assortments across various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, and outdoor. The company's furniture products comprise bedroom, dining room, living room, and home office furnishings, which includes sofas, dining tables and chairs, accent chairs, console and coffee tables, beds, headboards, dressers, desks, bookcases, modular storage, and other items; and outdoor products, such as outdoor dining tables, chairs, chaises and other furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, umbrellas, and fire pits.

