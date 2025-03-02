WealthBridge Capital Management LLC Trims Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

WealthBridge Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 109 shares during the period. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $2,612,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in JPM. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter worth $219,000. Wealth Alliance grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 16,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,926,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the period. LMG Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. LMG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 13,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,127,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 301,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,392,000 after acquiring an additional 21,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hapanowicz & Associates Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter worth $209,000. 71.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Jennifer Piepszak sold 4,273 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.85, for a total transaction of $1,153,069.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 54,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,698,459.65. This trade represents a 7.27 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Troy L. Rohrbaugh sold 37,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.84, for a total value of $10,119,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 158,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,737,529.04. This represents a 19.14 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,326 shares of company stock valued at $12,448,445 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

NYSE:JPM opened at $264.56 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $179.20 and a 12-month high of $280.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $258.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $237.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $739.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.12.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.03 by $0.78. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 20.96%. The firm had revenue of $42.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Monday, January 6th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.33%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America boosted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Wolfe Research raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $269.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Truist Financial boosted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $260.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $257.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $251.78.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

