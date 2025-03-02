Truist Financial Corp Decreases Holdings in Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP)

Truist Financial Corp trimmed its holdings in Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP – Free Report) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,613 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 186 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Credicorp were worth $846,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Sanctuary Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Credicorp by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 1,529 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Credicorp by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 389,338 shares of the bank’s stock worth $71,373,000 after acquiring an additional 42,255 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Credicorp by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,139 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,959,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC raised its holdings in Credicorp by 28.0% during the fourth quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 2,880 shares of the bank’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Credicorp by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 10,039 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,818,000 after purchasing an additional 1,658 shares in the last quarter. 89.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BAP stock opened at $182.72 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.94, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.12. Credicorp Ltd. has a 1-year low of $153.27 and a 1-year high of $200.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $184.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $183.02.

Credicorp ( NYSE:BAP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The bank reported $3.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.42 by ($0.66). Credicorp had a net margin of 20.94% and a return on equity of 16.25%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Credicorp Ltd. will post 21.9 EPS for the current year.

BAP has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of Credicorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $209.00 to $208.00 in a research report on Monday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Credicorp from $200.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th.

Credicorp Ltd. provides various financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. It operates through Universal Banking, Insurance and Pensions, Microfinance, and Investment Banking and Equity Management segments. The Universal Banking segment grants various credits and financial instruments to individuals and legal entities; and various deposits and current accounts.

