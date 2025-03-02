TransDigm Group Q2 EPS Forecast Lifted by Zacks Research

TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) – Zacks Research increased their Q2 2025 earnings estimates for TransDigm Group in a report issued on Tuesday, February 25th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the aerospace company will post earnings of $8.17 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $8.11. The consensus estimate for TransDigm Group’s current full-year earnings is $35.13 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for TransDigm Group’s Q2 2025 earnings at $8.17 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $9.04 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $9.04 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $9.78 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $9.78 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $34.48 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $34.48 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $8.79 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $8.79 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $9.84 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $9.84 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $10.76 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $10.76 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $11.08 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $11.08 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $40.47 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $40.47 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $10.54 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $10.54 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $45.98 EPS.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The aerospace company reported $7.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.73 by $0.84. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 20.76% and a negative return on equity of 42.87%. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $7.16 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $1,444.00 to $1,348.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,482.00 to $1,534.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of TransDigm Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $1,375.00 to $1,500.00 in a research note on Friday, February 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of TransDigm Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,595.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, TransDigm Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,472.47.

TransDigm Group Stock Performance

TDG stock opened at $1,368.24 on Friday. TransDigm Group has a one year low of $1,136.27 and a one year high of $1,451.32. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1,314.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,324.21. The company has a market capitalization of $76.74 billion, a PE ratio of 48.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.40.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in TransDigm Group by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 8,169 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $11,658,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 3.0% during the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 274,620 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $391,918,000 after buying an additional 7,947 shares during the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP lifted its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 2.4% during the third quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 372,061 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $530,980,000 after buying an additional 8,655 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 9.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,997,827 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,851,160,000 after buying an additional 173,642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 0.9% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 166,100 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $237,046,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. 95.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at TransDigm Group

In other TransDigm Group news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 5,472 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,315.93, for a total transaction of $7,200,768.96. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,548 shares in the company, valued at $28,355,659.64. This represents a 20.25 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,323.02, for a total transaction of $3,969,060.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 3,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,762,872. The trade was a 45.45 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 121,647 shares of company stock worth $155,847,223. Insiders own 4.09% of the company’s stock.

About TransDigm Group

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

Featured Stories

