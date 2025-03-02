TD Securities Issues Positive Forecast for GFL ENVIRON-TS (CVE:GFL) Stock Price

GFL ENVIRON-TS (CVE:GFL – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at TD Securities from C$74.00 to C$86.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday,BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on GFL. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on GFL ENVIRON-TS from C$75.00 to C$85.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. CIBC upped their target price on GFL ENVIRON-TS from C$75.00 to C$76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. ATB Capital upped their target price on GFL ENVIRON-TS from C$75.00 to C$80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Eight Capital upped their target price on GFL ENVIRON-TS from C$70.00 to C$76.00 in a report on Monday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$68.22.

GFL Environmental Inc operates as a diversified environmental services company in Canada and the United States. The company offers non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure and soil remediation, and liquid waste management services. Its solid waste management business line includes the collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste for municipal, residential, and commercial and industrial customers.

