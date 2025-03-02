Roth Capital Forecasts Lower Earnings for CECO Environmental

CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECO – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Roth Capital lowered their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for CECO Environmental in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 26th. Roth Capital analyst G. Sweeney now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.13 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.19. The consensus estimate for CECO Environmental’s current full-year earnings is $0.67 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for CECO Environmental’s Q3 2025 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.45 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.20 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.62 EPS.

Get CECO Environmental alerts:

CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $158.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.09 million. CECO Environmental had a net margin of 2.16% and a return on equity of 11.12%. CECO Environmental’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on CECO. Northland Securities lifted their price target on shares of CECO Environmental from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating on shares of CECO Environmental in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of CECO Environmental in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of CECO Environmental from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CECO Environmental currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.20.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CECO Environmental

CECO Environmental Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CECO opened at $24.88 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $870.28 million, a PE ratio of 75.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $28.42 and its 200-day moving average is $28.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.30. CECO Environmental has a 52 week low of $18.50 and a 52 week high of $35.16.

Insider Buying and Selling at CECO Environmental

In related news, Director Richard F. Wallman purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.15 per share, with a total value of $25,150.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 207,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,208,992.55. This trade represents a 0.49 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 16.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CECO Environmental

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in CECO Environmental by 71.6% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its position in shares of CECO Environmental by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 16,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of CECO Environmental by 5.8% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 16,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of CECO Environmental by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 40,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,228,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of CECO Environmental by 127.0% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,658 shares in the last quarter. 68.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About CECO Environmental

(Get Free Report)

CECO Environmental Corp. provides critical solutions in industrial air quality, industrial water treatment, and energy transition solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments: Engineered Systems and Industrial Process Solutions. The company engineers, designs, manufactures, and installs non-metallic expansion joints and flow control products, including rubber expansion joints, ducting expansion joints, and industrial pinch and duck bill valves; membrane-based industrial water and wastewater treatment systems; and provides dust and fume extraction solutions comprising consultation, design, manufacturing, installation, and service, as well as water and wastewater treatment solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CECO Environmental Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CECO Environmental and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.