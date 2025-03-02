Rosenblatt Securities Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN)

ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at Rosenblatt Securities in a research note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $15.00 price objective on the communications equipment provider’s stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 41.91% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on ADTN. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on ADTRAN in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Northland Securities increased their price objective on ADTRAN from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on ADTRAN from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ADTRAN currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.50.

Shares of ADTRAN stock opened at $10.57 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.86. The company has a market cap of $838.26 million, a P/E ratio of -1.62 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. ADTRAN has a 1 year low of $4.34 and a 1 year high of $12.44.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ADTRAN by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,810,112 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $10,736,000 after buying an additional 63,960 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of ADTRAN by 39.7% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 925,310 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,708,000 after buying an additional 263,156 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of ADTRAN by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 115,741 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $686,000 after buying an additional 11,880 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of ADTRAN by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,767,902 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,484,000 after buying an additional 48,542 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of ADTRAN by 99.3% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 491,414 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,914,000 after purchasing an additional 244,901 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

ADTRAN Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides networking and communications platforms, software, systems, and services in the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Network Solutions, and Services & Support. It offers residential gateways; ethernet passive optical network ONUs; gigabit passive optical network/XGS-PON ONTs; traditional SSE, routers, and switches; edge cloud; carrier ethernet network interface devices; Optical Line Terminals; Packet Aggregation, Copper Access, and Oscilloquartz; optical transport and engine solutions; infrastructure monitoring solution; and training, professional, software, and managed services.

